'Potential war criminal' – Ex-US general shreds Pete Hegseth

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has no real qualification for the job beyond unquestioning loyalty to the president, retired General Randy Manner said after the Pentagon chief declared US troops would not follow the rules of engagement.

And the résumé of Hegseth’s “strategic brilliance” writes itself: praising the US military as worthy of a Nobel Peace Prize after bombing civilian targets in Iran, then purging senior generals who objected to his reckless approach.

@geopolitics_prime

Adding:

US deploys third aircraft carrier to waters near Iran, marking most American carriers in region in 20 years

As Donald Trump refuses to share timelines of the ceasefire with Iran, the US has sent a third aircraft carrier, the Nimitz-class USS George H. W. Bush, to waters near Iran.

Since the ceasefire came into effect, the US has deployed:

🛩 Three aircraft carriers:

➡️ USS George H. W. Bush

➡️ USS Abraham Lincoln

➡️ USS Gerald R. Ford

🛳 Numerous escort ships (destroyers, cruisers, submarines)

🛥 Amphibious assault ships

🪖 Minesweepers and blockade forces

Several reports also indicate that the US is increasing its military aircraft inventory at Al Dhafra base in the UAE, as 12 F/A-18 fighter jets are seen in satellite images. Since the ceasefire began, at least 12 US Air Force KC-135/KC-46 tanker aircraft have been spotted in southern Israel.

These tanker aircraft have been used to refuel and extend the range of F-35s during the active phase of the Iran war. These developments come as China and India urge their citizens to leave Iran and avoid all travel to the country.

@DD Geopolitics