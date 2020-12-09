The Talmud Unmasked By Rev. I. B. Pranaitis 1892

This is an audio narration of the 1892 book, The Talmud Unmasked, which exposes the secret teachings of Rabbinical Phariseeism, the philosophical basis for the modern doctrine of Political Zionism.



This is a fact-based and well-referenced capsule of Talmudic beliefs. It should be required reading for every awakened being in order to get a more illuminated perspective of what is going on in the world today. As you will see for yourself, citing direct texts from source material, it will become clear that the Talmud is one of the most racist works on this planet. The Talmud spews hate toward all non-jews and is filled with immoral beliefs.



We ask people of all faiths to reject those teachings from their religious books which either advocate or permit harm or injury to any other living beings, for this is the will of the TRUE GOD OF LOVE that dwells in the heart of every living soul....and you know this.



From Sebastian De La Vega: "God told King Solomon in a dream that the first Temple was going to be destroyed and that Israel will not be theirs again due to their rebellion and disobedience against him.



The true Jews are not Zionists, long ago God sent them (including the royal lineage of King David) to distant foreign lands to hide them and protect them from these fake and converted Jews that will form the Zionist nuclear, terrorist state in the future, who rebel against God once more by obeying an abomination call the Talmud, (an invented product of arrogant Pharisees in Babylon to entice young Jews to take back Jerusalem), instead of the Torah.



Zionist (mostly converted Jews with no relation to the 12 tribes) believe that is okay to kill goyim (non-jews, for any reason), and that Jesus is a son of Jewish whore and a Roman soldier who is drowning in lake of excrement in hell for claiming to be the Son of God. That in itself should prompt all highly ethical nations not to send a penny or military aid to this bully nation full of violent arrogance, heresy, living in delusions of grandeur, and in contempt against the whole world"



Rev. 2:9~"I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan."~ Jesus the Christ



Rev. 3:9~"Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee."~ Jesus the Christ