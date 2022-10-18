EU Sanctions Iran for Death of 22-Year-Old Mahsa Amini

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More at: https://ourfreedomprotests.com/
“The European Union and its member states condemn the widespread and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protestors. This is unjustifiable and unacceptable. People in Iran, as anywhere else, have the right to peacefully protest and this right must be ensured in all circumstances,” an EU news release stated.