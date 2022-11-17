Create New Account
British Columbia man left partially paralyzed after receiving 1st dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine was hospitalized for 67 days.
Published 11 days ago |
The British Columbia man who was left partially paralyzed after receiving a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine was hospitalized for 67 days. He developed Guillain-Barre Syndrome and will receive compensation after the Federal Government validated his claim.

Source @SGTnewsNetwork

Keywords
paralysisastrazenecaguillain-barre syndrome

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
