British Columbia man left partially paralyzed after receiving 1st dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine was hospitalized for 67 days.

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The British Columbia man who was left partially paralyzed after receiving a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine was hospitalized for 67 days. He developed Guillain-Barre Syndrome and will receive compensation after the Federal Government validated his claim.
Source @SGTnewsNetwork