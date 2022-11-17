British Columbia man left partially paralyzed after receiving 1st dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine was hospitalized for 67 days.

The British Columbia man who was left partially paralyzed after receiving a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine was hospitalized for 67 days. He developed Guillain-Barre Syndrome and will receive compensation after the Federal Government validated his claim.
Source @SGTnewsNetwork
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.