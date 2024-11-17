BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Al-Qassam snipers remind Israeli troops not to text during combat
5 months ago

Al-Qassam snipers remind israeli troops not to text during combat. 

Adding: 

⭕️ Hezbullah announced again twice attacking with rockets the Israeli forces in the southern side of Khiyam, marking the 8th time today. 

Al-Mari where the Israeli army didn't enter yet is east of Khiyam. There, they killed today two Lebanese soldiers and a family of 4 Syrians. 

Unlike in Tyre, thee Lebanese army didn't withdraw. 

West of Khiyam, is 3 Christian towns:- Qlayleh- Burj el-Muluk- Dier Memas 
Unlike Rmeich that got special treatment and due to the Israeli army's ability to safely pass through it, these 3 villages were asked to evacuate by the Israeli army.
Litani river is a few km from Dier Mimas. It's the closest Litani area to the border area, unlike from the eastern and western side where its dozens of kms away

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
