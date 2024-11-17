Al-Qassam snipers remind israeli troops not to text during combat.

⭕️ Hezbullah announced again twice attacking with rockets the Israeli forces in the southern side of Khiyam, marking the 8th time today.



Al-Mari where the Israeli army didn't enter yet is east of Khiyam. There, they killed today two Lebanese soldiers and a family of 4 Syrians.



Unlike in Tyre, thee Lebanese army didn't withdraw.



West of Khiyam, is 3 Christian towns:- Qlayleh- Burj el-Muluk- Dier Memas

Unlike Rmeich that got special treatment and due to the Israeli army's ability to safely pass through it, these 3 villages were asked to evacuate by the Israeli army.

Litani river is a few km from Dier Mimas. It's the closest Litani area to the border area, unlike from the eastern and western side where its dozens of kms away