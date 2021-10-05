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Update from Israel
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180 views • October 05, 2021
BLCKBX, September 29, 2021
“Update from Israel”, Ilana Rachel about the booster that does work...
6 months ago I interviewed Ilana Rachel from Jerusalem. The video went viral and reached more than 1.6 million people and her "outcry to the world from Israel" seemed a distant show to many, but look where we are now.
green pass
The green pass that Israel started with then is now also in force in our country. Medical apartheid that divides vaccinated and unvaccinated and there is already talk of a third shot. Who would have thought 1.5 years ago that TV personalities defend this policy and think that this is a temporary situation while thousands of boas are being trained to maintain the corona pass... and that for a moment.
booster
Ilana Rachel gives an update from Jerusalem but no "outcry" this time. It is a booster. A moral booster that gives us strength and calls on us not to give up and to continue to believe in a future. A future that can only come about if you and I are strong. Acting out of love, remaining empathetic but also vigilant and alert.
Universal power
Ilana's message is an appeal to our spirituality that has nothing to do with religion or belief in a prophet. Ilana talks about a God but don't bother with that if you are an atheist or if you follow a different faith. God in this is nothing but a metaphor for the universal power that we are together. The video is therefore primarily an appeal to that universal power that lies within all of us to let our inner compass determine the course. And there is nothing vague about that... because if you listen carefully to your feelings, you know very well which way is the right one.
Outcry from Israel with over 1.6 million views
Ilana Rachel Daniel made an emotional cry for help from Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, 6 months ago. The video that went around the world can be seen below.
Who is Ilana Rachel?
Ilana Rachel is active in Jerusalem as a health adviser and spokesperson for a new political party that is heavily opposed by the regime. Opening a bank account is not possible and members of the party are also hindered in their daily lives. The facebook group has been removed and the site can no longer be found, but through this newspaper article you can still find some information about the activities of her and the party.
Do you want to stay informed about BLCKBX news?
Twitter - https://twitter.com/blckbxnews
Telegram - https://t.me/blckbxtv
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/blckbxnews
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/blckbx.tv
You can help with a donation but also by sharing this video on social media and/or via Whatsapp, telegram, signal, messenger, whatever...as long as the video reaches as many people as possible.
You can donate to BLCKBX via https://blckbx.tv/doneren
“Update from Israel”, Ilana Rachel about the booster that does work...
6 months ago I interviewed Ilana Rachel from Jerusalem. The video went viral and reached more than 1.6 million people and her "outcry to the world from Israel" seemed a distant show to many, but look where we are now.
green pass
The green pass that Israel started with then is now also in force in our country. Medical apartheid that divides vaccinated and unvaccinated and there is already talk of a third shot. Who would have thought 1.5 years ago that TV personalities defend this policy and think that this is a temporary situation while thousands of boas are being trained to maintain the corona pass... and that for a moment.
booster
Ilana Rachel gives an update from Jerusalem but no "outcry" this time. It is a booster. A moral booster that gives us strength and calls on us not to give up and to continue to believe in a future. A future that can only come about if you and I are strong. Acting out of love, remaining empathetic but also vigilant and alert.
Universal power
Ilana's message is an appeal to our spirituality that has nothing to do with religion or belief in a prophet. Ilana talks about a God but don't bother with that if you are an atheist or if you follow a different faith. God in this is nothing but a metaphor for the universal power that we are together. The video is therefore primarily an appeal to that universal power that lies within all of us to let our inner compass determine the course. And there is nothing vague about that... because if you listen carefully to your feelings, you know very well which way is the right one.
Outcry from Israel with over 1.6 million views
Ilana Rachel Daniel made an emotional cry for help from Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, 6 months ago. The video that went around the world can be seen below.
Who is Ilana Rachel?
Ilana Rachel is active in Jerusalem as a health adviser and spokesperson for a new political party that is heavily opposed by the regime. Opening a bank account is not possible and members of the party are also hindered in their daily lives. The facebook group has been removed and the site can no longer be found, but through this newspaper article you can still find some information about the activities of her and the party.
Do you want to stay informed about BLCKBX news?
Twitter - https://twitter.com/blckbxnews
Telegram - https://t.me/blckbxtv
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/blckbxnews
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/blckbx.tv
You can help with a donation but also by sharing this video on social media and/or via Whatsapp, telegram, signal, messenger, whatever...as long as the video reaches as many people as possible.
You can donate to BLCKBX via https://blckbx.tv/doneren
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