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ETHYLENE OXIDE - THEY ARE USING IT BECAUSE IT DAMAGES FERTILITY AND UNBORN CHILDREN
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112 views • May 14, 2021
OH NO! THE DUMB PLEBS CAUGHT ON, GOTTA REMOVE IT FROM THE BOX!!!!
And they are doing a lousy job of it. The took it off the box, but not the insert. is toxic and carcinogenic if inhaled. Symptoms of poisoning include headache, dizziness, and nausea / vomiting. With increasing dose it comes to twitching, cramps and finally to a coma. It is irritating to the skin and the respiratory tract. The lungs may fill with fluid hours after you inhale (pulmonary edema).
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethylenoxid
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eHjhi0NsNrbT/
Ethylene oxide is both carcinogenic and mutagenic and toxic. It irritates the skin and mucous membranes. The main symptoms after inhalation are headache, dizziness, persistent periodic vomiting, severe agitation and unconsciousness.
Source-Morgaine via Jim Crenshaw
And they are doing a lousy job of it. The took it off the box, but not the insert. is toxic and carcinogenic if inhaled. Symptoms of poisoning include headache, dizziness, and nausea / vomiting. With increasing dose it comes to twitching, cramps and finally to a coma. It is irritating to the skin and the respiratory tract. The lungs may fill with fluid hours after you inhale (pulmonary edema).
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethylenoxid
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eHjhi0NsNrbT/
Ethylene oxide is both carcinogenic and mutagenic and toxic. It irritates the skin and mucous membranes. The main symptoms after inhalation are headache, dizziness, persistent periodic vomiting, severe agitation and unconsciousness.
Source-Morgaine via Jim Crenshaw
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