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A Divine Revelation of Angels: Angels Aren't All Knowing
1 Peter 1:12 KJV
[12] Unto whom it was revealed, that not unto themselves, but unto us they did minister the things, which are now reported unto you by them that have preached the gospel unto you with the Holy Ghost sent down from heaven; which things the angels desire to look into.
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