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🇨🇦 Freedom Convoy 2022 🚚 Tucker Carlson Interviewing Canadian Trucker Csaba Vizi Who Was Beaten By Police In Ottawa
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10 views • February 22, 2022
🇨🇦 Freedom Convoy 2022 🚚
Tucker Carlson Interviewing Canadian Trucker Csaba Vizi Who Was Beaten By Police In Ottawa
Tucker: "You seem to be having trouble breathing, I can hear it through my earpiece. Were you injured by this?"
Csaba: "Yes, they break my body a little bit, but not my spirit."
Tucker Carlson Interviewing Canadian Trucker Csaba Vizi Who Was Beaten By Police In Ottawa
Tucker: "You seem to be having trouble breathing, I can hear it through my earpiece. Were you injured by this?"
Csaba: "Yes, they break my body a little bit, but not my spirit."
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