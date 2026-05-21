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THE CIA TRIGGERED ITS OWN DESTRUCTION: The Trap That Ends the Deep State
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THE CIA TRIGGERED ITS OWN DESTRUCTION: The Trap That Ends the Deep State


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7a1cli-trumps-china-masterstroke-financial-reset-and-the-coming-accountability-eye.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a


They crossed a line that cannot be uncrossed. And in doing so, they signed their own death warrant.


The Central Intelligence Agency has no legal authority to operate on American soil. The National Security Act of 1947 and Executive Order 12333 are crystal clear: no police powers, no subpoenas, no internal security functions. That belongs to the FBI and civilian law enforcement. Period.


Yet agents allegedly removed 40 boxes of sensitive classified documents—JFK files, MKUltra records—from the office of the Director of National Intelligence. From Tulsi Gabbard's office. The DNI who reports directly to the President. This is not a regular agency action. This is open lawlessness. This is the deep state crossing the threshold into visible, undeniable treason.


But here's what they didn't realize: it's a trap.


By exceeding its statutory boundaries on U.S. soil, the CIA has exposed itself on the public stage, delivering the exact legal justification required to trigger final military tribunals. Under the Pentagon's Law of War manual, a federal agency conducting illegal domestic operations against constitutional leadership qualifies as a hostile internal saboteur. Military jurisdiction is now legitimized. The Uniform Code of Military Justice is now activated.


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Keywords
continuity of governmentunconventional warfareexecutive order 12333law of war manualnational security act 1947cia domestic operations illegaltulsi gabbard dni breach40 boxes removedjfk mkultra filesdeep state lawlessnesspeads activationuniform code of military justicemilitary tribunals catalysttrap set by trumpdomestic breach legal immunity
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