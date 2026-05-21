THE CIA TRIGGERED ITS OWN DESTRUCTION: The Trap That Ends the Deep State





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7a1cli-trumps-china-masterstroke-financial-reset-and-the-coming-accountability-eye.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a





They crossed a line that cannot be uncrossed. And in doing so, they signed their own death warrant.





The Central Intelligence Agency has no legal authority to operate on American soil. The National Security Act of 1947 and Executive Order 12333 are crystal clear: no police powers, no subpoenas, no internal security functions. That belongs to the FBI and civilian law enforcement. Period.





Yet agents allegedly removed 40 boxes of sensitive classified documents—JFK files, MKUltra records—from the office of the Director of National Intelligence. From Tulsi Gabbard's office. The DNI who reports directly to the President. This is not a regular agency action. This is open lawlessness. This is the deep state crossing the threshold into visible, undeniable treason.





But here's what they didn't realize: it's a trap.





By exceeding its statutory boundaries on U.S. soil, the CIA has exposed itself on the public stage, delivering the exact legal justification required to trigger final military tribunals. Under the Pentagon's Law of War manual, a federal agency conducting illegal domestic operations against constitutional leadership qualifies as a hostile internal saboteur. Military jurisdiction is now legitimized. The Uniform Code of Military Justice is now activated.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!





Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.