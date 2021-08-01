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Pablo Escobar hele pad at the prison. Near our Nature Lodge. High in the mountains. Headed up the hill after a cup of Colombian Joe in the main park in Sabaneta, Colombia, where we live. Cheers !
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50 views • August 01, 2021
The picture is My son Jeffrey standing on the Pablo Escobar prison hele pad high up in the mountains. About 30 minutes from our Nature Lodge. i love the Pablo Escobar story. We can do Pablo Escobar tours from our Nature Lodge.
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