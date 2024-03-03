'Macron, Go Fight Alone For Ukraine': Big Protest In Paris; NATO, EU Flag Ripped

A massive protest erupted in France's capital, Paris, over sending troops to the Ukraine. Hundreds of protesters were seen opposing a recent proposal by Emmanuel Macron. "Macron, go to Ukraine alone," slogans were raised by angry protesters. Demonstrators also tore up EU and NATO flags and waved French tricolours instead.
