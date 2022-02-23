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BIDEN SITS IN AWKWARD SILENCE WHEN ASKED IF HE’D UNDERESTIMATED PUTIN
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410 views • February 23, 2022
BIDEN SITS IN AWKWARD SILENCE WHEN ASKED IF HE’D UNDERESTIMATED PUTIN
Joe Biden has once again been stumped by Fox News’ Peter Doocy, arguably becoming something of a media nemesis, during a minerals-and-energy event on Tuesday. The reporter, who Biden called a ‘son of a b**ch’ on an unnoticed hot mic last month, threw the president a verbal curve ball by shouting out ‘Did you underestimate Putin?’
original posting here,
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VS0A2AmBNg/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
Joe Biden has once again been stumped by Fox News’ Peter Doocy, arguably becoming something of a media nemesis, during a minerals-and-energy event on Tuesday. The reporter, who Biden called a ‘son of a b**ch’ on an unnoticed hot mic last month, threw the president a verbal curve ball by shouting out ‘Did you underestimate Putin?’
original posting here,
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VS0A2AmBNg/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
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