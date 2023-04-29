Dr. Andrew Kaufman on The Truth Expedition

Dr. Kaufman and Mark talk about the plandemic. Do viruses exist? Is there a set of unique symptoms that is covid-19? Was there anything new in 2020 as far as illnesses? What is an exosome? Is the PCR test a scam? Is the world controlled by psychopaths? That and much more on this episode of The Truth Expedition.
