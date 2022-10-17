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https://gnews.org/articles/t53503890
【Fay Fay Show-Miles Guo Bankruptcy Case】 7/4/2022 There Are Close Relationships Between Several of Miles Guo’s Creditors (Such as CCP Spy Bruno Wu and Pag’s Shan Weijian), Who Also Implicates Former FBI Officer Richard Frankel