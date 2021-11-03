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La Marche du réveil
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1 view • November 03, 2021
https://t.me/Salim_Laibi_LLP/4669
🥾 La première "Marche du réveil" s'est élancée hier à Epinal, en présence de Martine Wonner. Un autre départ est prévu de Lille vendredi 5 novembre, avec pour objectif de se retrouver au Mont Valérien le 14. Solidarité avec les soignants suspendus, opposition au #PassSanitaire, et volonté de dialogue. Alexandra Henrion-Caude et Chrstian Perronne soutiennent l'initiative.
🥾 La première "Marche du réveil" s'est élancée hier à Epinal, en présence de Martine Wonner. Un autre départ est prévu de Lille vendredi 5 novembre, avec pour objectif de se retrouver au Mont Valérien le 14. Solidarité avec les soignants suspendus, opposition au #PassSanitaire, et volonté de dialogue. Alexandra Henrion-Caude et Chrstian Perronne soutiennent l'initiative.
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