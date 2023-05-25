NINJA KIDS DOJO HOMESCHOOL 2023 Level 1 - episode 2

JŪNAN TAISO - soft warm up.PE Routine set (2x or 3x)

TAIJUTSU 体術 (unarmed combat)

Kamae (combat posture) - seiza, senban, hira, hira ichimonji, ichimonji, nageuchi.

Taihenjutsu (movement) - sabaki, tobu.

Dakentaijutsu - tsuki, keri & ukeru.

BUKI 武器 (weapons)

NINJA KEN 忍び剣 (swordsmanship

Kamae: Dae Jodan and Hasso no kamae.

Iai from seiza.

Iai from hira.

Ten Chi giri (descending cut) and yoko giri (lateral cuts).

SHURIKENJUTSU しゅりけんじゅつ (art of using shuriken)

Nageru (throw) from seiza.

Nageru (throw) from hira.

KATA かた (lesson's objectives)

Taijutsu: Block, punch.

Buki: Shyurken Ichi Kata ( first shuriken kata ).

SEISHIN TEKI KYŌYO せいしんてききょうよう (spiritual refinement)

GOOD MANNERS - doing everything best we can, treating women with respect.

GENERAL KNOWLEDGE

18 levels

BŌRYAKU 謀略 (ninja strategy)

Propaganda & Frankfurt School's objectives as part of base of CRT, SEL, DEI and ESG.

