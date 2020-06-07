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International Weather Wars - 7 June 2020 - SRM - Geo Engineering & more
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43 views • June 08, 2020
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PNAS - USA - PHYS -
https://phys.org/news/2020-06-human-factor-limits-climate.html
https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/05/28/1916637117#sec-8
Ward County Weather Modification Vote - USA
https://www.minotdailynews.com/opinion/letters/2020/05/cloud-seeding-decisions-explained/
https://www.minotdailynews.com/news/local-news/2020/05/ward-county-voters-to-decide-future-of-weather-modification/
https://www.minotdailynews.com/opinion/letters/2020/05/weather-modification-claims-misleading/
https://www.minotdailynews.com/news/local-news/2020/06/weather-mod-mailer-raises-questions/
Infrastructure Intelligence
http://www.infrastructure-intelligence.com/article/jun-2020/how-quickly-can-net-zero-really-happen
Co2 Removal - Ocean Fertilisation - SRM - Geo Engineering
https://www.resourcesmag.org/resources-radio/adding-subtraction-climate-toolkit-discussing-carbon-dioxide-removal-wil-burns/
Chinese Academy of Sciences - Philippines Volcano - SPICE
https://phys.org/news/2020-06-philippine-volcanic-eruption-prompt-el.html
https://www.foxnews.com/science/mega-volcanoes-responsible-for-mass-extinctions-on-earth
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toba_catastrophe_theory
Advances in Cloud Physics & Weather Modification - China 2015
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/269637380_Advances_in_Cloud_Physics_and_Weather_Modification_in_China
Hurricanes
https://wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu/post/we-had-fewer-hurricanes-70s-and-80s-researchers-say-slow-phase-wont-likely-return
Africa - Hydro Power
https://heraldwriter.com/2020/06/01/amazing-west-africa-along-with-an-eco-friendly-network/
Sci Tech Daily - MIT
https://scitechdaily.com/reflecting-sunlight-to-cool-the-planet-mit-investigates-solar-geoengineering-proposals/
https://scitechdaily.com/scientists-create-synthetic-red-blood-cells-that-mimic-natural-ones-plus-have-new-abilities/
PNAS - USA - PHYS -
https://phys.org/news/2020-06-human-factor-limits-climate.html
https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/05/28/1916637117#sec-8
Ward County Weather Modification Vote - USA
https://www.minotdailynews.com/opinion/letters/2020/05/cloud-seeding-decisions-explained/
https://www.minotdailynews.com/news/local-news/2020/05/ward-county-voters-to-decide-future-of-weather-modification/
https://www.minotdailynews.com/opinion/letters/2020/05/weather-modification-claims-misleading/
https://www.minotdailynews.com/news/local-news/2020/06/weather-mod-mailer-raises-questions/
Infrastructure Intelligence
http://www.infrastructure-intelligence.com/article/jun-2020/how-quickly-can-net-zero-really-happen
Co2 Removal - Ocean Fertilisation - SRM - Geo Engineering
https://www.resourcesmag.org/resources-radio/adding-subtraction-climate-toolkit-discussing-carbon-dioxide-removal-wil-burns/
Chinese Academy of Sciences - Philippines Volcano - SPICE
https://phys.org/news/2020-06-philippine-volcanic-eruption-prompt-el.html
https://www.foxnews.com/science/mega-volcanoes-responsible-for-mass-extinctions-on-earth
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toba_catastrophe_theory
Advances in Cloud Physics & Weather Modification - China 2015
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/269637380_Advances_in_Cloud_Physics_and_Weather_Modification_in_China
Hurricanes
https://wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu/post/we-had-fewer-hurricanes-70s-and-80s-researchers-say-slow-phase-wont-likely-return
Africa - Hydro Power
https://heraldwriter.com/2020/06/01/amazing-west-africa-along-with-an-eco-friendly-network/
Sci Tech Daily - MIT
https://scitechdaily.com/reflecting-sunlight-to-cool-the-planet-mit-investigates-solar-geoengineering-proposals/
https://scitechdaily.com/scientists-create-synthetic-red-blood-cells-that-mimic-natural-ones-plus-have-new-abilities/
Keywords
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