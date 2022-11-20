And We Know 11.19.2022 DISTRACT from HOUSE investigation! Is it a TRAP Twitter + TRUMP The BEE is back! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
November 19, 2022
Oh just another day with more information than we can handle. As soon as the HOUSE opens investigations in the Biden CRIME family… GARLAND comes out to change the NEWS cycle to TRUMP is BAD..again. The MSM always knows how to stop folks talking about BIDEN. Twitter on a roll and more.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1vq1fk-11.19.22-distract-from-house-investigation-is-it-a-trap-twitter-trump-the-b.html
