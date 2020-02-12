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Perino on Biden's decision to abandon New Hampshire, head to South Carolina
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1 view • February 12, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's decision to fly to South Carolina as voters head to the polls in New Hampshire is a smart move from a communications standpoint, says Dana Perino, anchor of 'The Daily Briefing.'
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