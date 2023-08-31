The Ruling Elites will launch a Hot War between the US & Russia in the next year in order to Assume War Powers to Maintain Control - Tucker Carlson
317 views
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
The USA could go to war with Russia - Tucker Carlson
Clip from recent video interview, yesterday with Tucker.
Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos