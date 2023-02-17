Welcome To Proverbs Club.Of Ways And Motives.

Proverbs 16:2 (NIV).

2) All a person’s ways seem pure to them,

but motives are weighed by the Lord.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

You may think you are correct, but reassess your motive.

Jesus judges the motive, not the action.

