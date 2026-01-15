The Truth About Sports!

In this Wednesday Night Live on 14 January 2026, Stefan Molyneux examines the way watching sports has become a widespread distraction in society, pulling people away from more meaningful pursuits. He points out the health problems that can come from too much time spent on sports viewing, along with the intense demands placed on kids in competitive athletics. Molyneux pushes back against common assumptions by stressing the value of looking at personal stories, and he urges people to focus on their own development rather than just sitting back and watching others. The discussion covers how sports influence culture in various ways.





GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/





SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025