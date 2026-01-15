BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Truth About Sports!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1931 followers
20 views • 3 days ago

In this Wednesday Night Live on 14 January 2026, Stefan Molyneux examines the way watching sports has become a widespread distraction in society, pulling people away from more meaningful pursuits. He points out the health problems that can come from too much time spent on sports viewing, along with the intense demands placed on kids in competitive athletics. Molyneux pushes back against common assumptions by stressing the value of looking at personal stories, and he urges people to focus on their own development rather than just sitting back and watching others. The discussion covers how sports influence culture in various ways.


GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/


SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

healthdrugscultureevidencephilosophyreasonsportsathletesstefan molyneuxlivestream
Chapters

0:00:00Introduction to Sports and Their Impact

0:10:49The Cost of Sports Consumption

0:23:47The Rise of Fantasy Sports

0:31:23The Dark Side of Sports Gambling

0:32:14Government Funding and Sports Infrastructure

0:47:40The Risks of Youth Sports Injuries

0:48:13The Reality of Sports Expectations

0:53:30The Athlete Privilege Phenomenon

0:59:20Substance Abuse in Professional Sports

1:12:47Sports and Substance Abuse

1:16:24The Pressure to Perform

1:17:26Doping Through History

1:19:48The Cost of Sports

1:29:44The Cycle of Violence

1:54:30Climbing Out of the Abyss

