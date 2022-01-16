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Universal Truth - Laws of the Universe #3 of 9
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42 views • January 16, 2022
#3 of 9 of the "Universal Truth - Laws of the Universe". Once we are beyond the point of ascension we will fully understand these messages.
The series is meant to be inspiring, to make you lose rigid concepts by looking at the world from a universal source's point of view.
You can sponsor our work by making a small donation here: https://3d5d.space
The series is meant to be inspiring, to make you lose rigid concepts by looking at the world from a universal source's point of view.
You can sponsor our work by making a small donation here: https://3d5d.space
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