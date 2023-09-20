Nullify the Fed

The federal reserve isn’t going to end itself. And congress isn’t going to cut off the engine that drives the biggest, most powerful government in the history of the world. It’s up to the states and the people to nullify it into oblivion - where it belongs.
Path to Liberty: September 20, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.