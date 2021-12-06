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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-12-2021 They Are All Psychopaths!
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80 views • June 12, 2021
Anyone directly involved in this scam we find ourselves in is a psychopath and should be treated as such!
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Article Links:
https://www.wcvb.com/article/unvaccinated-teens-at-new-hampshire-prom-marked-with-numbers/36690929
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15241170/boris-johnson-june-lockdown-delay/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/delta-variant-fear-mongering-ramps-up-tyrants-say-get-the-shot
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/11/us/politics/johnson-covid-vaccine-emergent.html?referringSource=articleShare
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2021/june/premier-of-canadian-province-arresting-pastors-breaks-dozens-of-covid-orders-in-one-night
Thumbnail Link:
http://www.sott.net/image/s2/51350/full/6percent.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.wcvb.com/article/unvaccinated-teens-at-new-hampshire-prom-marked-with-numbers/36690929
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15241170/boris-johnson-june-lockdown-delay/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/delta-variant-fear-mongering-ramps-up-tyrants-say-get-the-shot
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/11/us/politics/johnson-covid-vaccine-emergent.html?referringSource=articleShare
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2021/june/premier-of-canadian-province-arresting-pastors-breaks-dozens-of-covid-orders-in-one-night
Thumbnail Link:
http://www.sott.net/image/s2/51350/full/6percent.jpg
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