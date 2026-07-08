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My Easy, Healthy Salad Dressing Recipe for REAL FOOD
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
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It can be a lot of work to eat clean, real food. Fortunately, one exception is making your own salad dressing. As I grow, forage, and store a lot of what I eat, I don’t have a lot of extra time to spend on fancy recipes.


I hesitate to call this an actual recipe, per se, as my mama taught me “yea much” cooking.


“How much mayo should I add to the potato salad, mom?”


- Yea much.


“But how much?”


- Yea much! Add a dollop, taste it, and see.


“But mo-om!!!”


Today, I’m grateful for her style of teaching me how to cook, as it’s gotten us through some very lean times when we had a handful of cans of food, some spices, olive oil, etc. on hand, yet I was able to make us something tasty and filling to eat. :)


Foods Alive: Use code NONTOXICHOME for 20% off! https://foodsalive.com/NONTOXICHOMEORG


Raw honey (I buy it two gallons at a time.): https://bellhoney.com/ Nice folks.


Maple syrup (I buy it a gallon at a time.): Nice folks as well. https://barredwoodsmaple.com


Easy DIY Fermenting Tutorial: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/diy-probiotics-easy-fermenting-tutorial-for-beginners


Cottonique Discount Code: Use code NONTOXICHOME for 10% off so you can be as uber stylish as we are! We’re totally setting the style around these here parts. Fashion icons are we! https://www.cottonique.com/non-toxic-home

Be sure to sign up for our free newsletter!


Our Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books


Recommended Products and Discount Codes. Save Money, Woohoo! https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


How You Can Support Our Work (THANK YOU!): https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us

(You can also support me via Zelle as I have zero fees with that.)


Local Services- Hi, fellow Hoosiers!: https://non-toxic-home.org/local-services

Consultations: https://non-toxic-home.org/consultations


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


This post may contain affiliate links which help to pay associated expenses. Thank you for your support! As an Amazon affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases.


Fair Use Disclaimer:


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement is intended.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer










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recipeclean eatingreal foodsalad dressing
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