My Easy, Healthy Salad Dressing Recipe for REAL FOOD

It can be a lot of work to eat clean, real food. Fortunately, one exception is making your own salad dressing. As I grow, forage, and store a lot of what I eat, I don’t have a lot of extra time to spend on fancy recipes.





I hesitate to call this an actual recipe, per se, as my mama taught me “yea much” cooking.





“How much mayo should I add to the potato salad, mom?”





- Yea much.





“But how much?”





- Yea much! Add a dollop, taste it, and see.





“But mo-om!!!”





Today, I’m grateful for her style of teaching me how to cook, as it’s gotten us through some very lean times when we had a handful of cans of food, some spices, olive oil, etc. on hand, yet I was able to make us something tasty and filling to eat. :)





Foods Alive: Use code NONTOXICHOME for 20% off! https://foodsalive.com/NONTOXICHOMEORG





Raw honey (I buy it two gallons at a time.): https://bellhoney.com/ Nice folks.





Maple syrup (I buy it a gallon at a time.): Nice folks as well. https://barredwoodsmaple.com





Easy DIY Fermenting Tutorial: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/diy-probiotics-easy-fermenting-tutorial-for-beginners





Cottonique Discount Code: Use code NONTOXICHOME for 10% off so you can be as uber stylish as we are! We’re totally setting the style around these here parts. Fashion icons are we! https://www.cottonique.com/non-toxic-home

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