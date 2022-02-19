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Smart meter pollution in our houses
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189 views • February 19, 2022
This is a demonstration of a Pico Scope and an Oscilloscope showing the pollution in our electrical wiring from our smart devices and Smart meter.
Showing the exact frequencies in the air 2.4GHz and 900 MHz
I miss spoke about the iron.. Knocked off Hemoglobin
Showing the exact frequencies in the air 2.4GHz and 900 MHz
I miss spoke about the iron.. Knocked off Hemoglobin
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