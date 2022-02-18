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Crooked's Comeback Tour?
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64 views • February 18, 2022
Clinton’s Corruption
* 181 Clinton Foundation donors lobbied her State Department.
* She says it was all just a coincidence.
* The only thing consistent about HRC are her lies.
* Will the Dems be with her in 2024?
* Hillary’s web of lies is the only thing holding her together.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 17 February 2022
* 181 Clinton Foundation donors lobbied her State Department.
* She says it was all just a coincidence.
* The only thing consistent about HRC are her lies.
* Will the Dems be with her in 2024?
* Hillary’s web of lies is the only thing holding her together.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 17 February 2022
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