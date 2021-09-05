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DUSD: Digital US Dollar Coming 2022
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12 views • September 05, 2021
Digital currency and cryptocurrency are on the rise. The latest update in this trend is the creation of the digital U.S. dollar, or the DUSD, slated for completion as early as 2022.
One day there likely will be a universal digital currency that acts as the lifeblood of a global economy controlled by the one world government of the beast system … but today fiat currency still reigns as king.
It will take a catastrophic economic event, much like the German hyperinflation of the 1920’s, to collapse the dollar and make way for a digital currency to completely replace it. But with the rising inflation caused by the trillions of dollars being printed, could such an event be closer than we think?
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
One day there likely will be a universal digital currency that acts as the lifeblood of a global economy controlled by the one world government of the beast system … but today fiat currency still reigns as king.
It will take a catastrophic economic event, much like the German hyperinflation of the 1920’s, to collapse the dollar and make way for a digital currency to completely replace it. But with the rising inflation caused by the trillions of dollars being printed, could such an event be closer than we think?
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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