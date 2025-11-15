A high-energy instrumental track with a driving rock feel, The primary instruments are electric guitar, bass guitar, and drums, The electric guitar plays a prominent, distorted melody with a wah effect, often using single-note lines and some chordal strumming, The bass guitar provides a solid, rhythmic foundation with a clean, slightly overdriven tone, The drums feature a consistent rock beat with a strong snare backbeat and frequent cymbal crashes, The tempo is moderately fast, The song structure is somewhat repetitive, focusing on a main melodic theme with slight variations, The overall production is clean and punchy, with a clear separation of instruments, There are no vocals present in the track





If there's something strange In your neighborhood Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! If there's something weird And it don't look good Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! I ain't 'fraid of no ghost I ain't 'fraid of no ghost If you're seeing things Running through your head Who can you call? Ghostbusters! An invisible man Sleepin' in your bed Ow, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! I ain't 'fraid of no ghost I ain't 'fraid of no ghost Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! If you're all alone Pick up the phone And call Ghostbusters! I ain't 'fraid of no ghost Ooh, I hear it likes the girls Hm, I ain't 'fraid of no ghost Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Mmm, if you've had a dose of a Freaky ghost, baby You better call Ghostbusters! Ow! Lemme tell ya something Bustin' makes me feel good! I ain't 'fraid of no ghost I ain't 'fraid of no ghost Don't get caught alone oh, no Ghostbusters! When it comes through your door Unless you just a-want some more I think you better call Ghostbusters! Ow! Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Uh, think you better call Ghostbusters! Ha ha, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! I can't hear you Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Louder Ghostbusters! Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Who can you call? Ghostbusters! Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Uh, it likes the girls too Ghostbusters!