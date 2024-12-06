MAJOR COMPANIES DUMP DEI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fortune 1000 companies in the US are halting their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs in droves. Jefferey outlines the fundamental problems in these incentives and why a country with a rich history of equality doesn’t need to pander to political correctness.
#DEI #WalMart #DiversityEqualityInclusion #DumpDEI