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Intent Doesn't MATTER - the Woke Shark Feeding Frenzy at NY Times
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240 views • February 21, 2021
The New York Times fire is long time, 40 year staffer, Donald McNeil Junior, because he uttered the N-Word in the form of a question, not in an affront or attack against someone.
Times editor Dean Baquet fired Mcneill, and stated "intent doesn't matter" when it comes to racism.
The stupidity of the statement is overwhelming, and the standard that woke intend to hold for the rest of the world, should apply to them should they ever accidentally injure someone.
#DonaldMcNeil #NYTimes #intent
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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Times editor Dean Baquet fired Mcneill, and stated "intent doesn't matter" when it comes to racism.
The stupidity of the statement is overwhelming, and the standard that woke intend to hold for the rest of the world, should apply to them should they ever accidentally injure someone.
#DonaldMcNeil #NYTimes #intent
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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