Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Monopoly on War: How the Military Industrial Complex is Bankrupting America
channel image
GalacticStorm
2094 Subscribers
Shop now
78 views
Published 18 hours ago

Patrick Bet David  |  The Monopoly on War: How the Military Industrial Complex is Bankrupting America


released Aug 14, 2023

In this episode, Patrick explains how the military-industrial complex is bankrupting America.


Visit our website:

https://valuetainment.com/


Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2aPEwD4


Keywords
monopolymilitary industrial complexpatrick bet david

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket