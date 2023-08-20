Patrick Bet David | The Monopoly on War: How the Military Industrial Complex is Bankrupting America
released Aug 14, 2023
In this episode, Patrick explains how the military-industrial complex is bankrupting America.
Visit our website:
https://valuetainment.com/
Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2aPEwD4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.