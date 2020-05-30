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Chlorine Dioxide Solution- The New Coronavirus Cure?
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1053 views • May 30, 2020
I describe in this video how Hydroxychloroquine (antioxidant?) kills malaria and then also prevents virus proliferation. I then talk about Chlorine Dioxide Solution which is made from MMS or sodium chlorite has cured 104 out of 104 cases of the Coronavirus in Ecuador. I present info on how a Dr Quinones from Ecuador cured all 104 people he treated. This is fascinating info!
https://www.mms-italia.org/cds.html
https://youtu.be/-QIStccb-TY
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/coronavirus-covid-19-politics-hydroxychloroquine-treatment-research
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2194336/
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/coronavirus-covid-19-politics-hydroxychloroquine-treatment-research
https://youtu.be/pszIswXflaQ
https://youtu.be/u-LP74l6A2I
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2194336/
https://www.mms-italia.org/cds.html
https://youtu.be/-QIStccb-TY
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/coronavirus-covid-19-politics-hydroxychloroquine-treatment-research
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2194336/
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/coronavirus-covid-19-politics-hydroxychloroquine-treatment-research
https://youtu.be/pszIswXflaQ
https://youtu.be/u-LP74l6A2I
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2194336/
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