BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chlorine Dioxide Solution- The New Coronavirus Cure?
The Mercury Channel
The Mercury Channel
169 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
1053 views • May 30, 2020
I describe in this video how Hydroxychloroquine (antioxidant?) kills malaria and then also prevents virus proliferation. I then talk about Chlorine Dioxide Solution which is made from MMS or sodium chlorite has cured 104 out of 104 cases of the Coronavirus in Ecuador. I present info on how a Dr Quinones from Ecuador cured all 104 people he treated. This is fascinating info!

https://www.mms-italia.org/cds.html
https://youtu.be/-QIStccb-TY
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/coronavirus-covid-19-politics-hydroxychloroquine-treatment-research
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2194336/
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/coronavirus-covid-19-politics-hydroxychloroquine-treatment-research
https://youtu.be/pszIswXflaQ
https://youtu.be/u-LP74l6A2I
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2194336/
Keywords
treatmentcdscovid-19coronavirus curehydroxychloroquine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Garrison Vance
Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Coco Somers
Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Morgan S. Verity
The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

Mike Adams
AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

Chase Codewell
Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy