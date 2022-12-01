Financing The Cannabis Industry

Pelorus Equity Group has been specialist lenders to the cannabis industry since 2016.



Pelorus Equity Group provides financing to keep property owners on course for their investment objectives, when traditional providers are unable or unwilling to help.

They're experts in the rapidly growing cannabis build-out sub-sector, where demand for financing capital far outstrips supply, and many traditional lenders are unable to act efficiently, or lend the required amounts necessary to complete tenant improvements.

Through our real estate loans, they are able to provide income to our investors through the Pelorus Fund, their tax-advantaged Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT).

Travis Goad is the managing partner of Pelorus Equity Group (“Pelorus”), the leading provider of commercial real estate loans for the cannabis sector. Goad is responsible for the Pelorus Fund’s strategy, execution, investment origination and portfolio management, and works directly with Dan Leimel, chief executive officer of Pelorus Equity Group and managing director of Pelorus Fund. Travis also serves on the Pelorus Credit Committee, where he helps oversee the origination of new loans and equity investments while assisting cannabis companies that are looking to access capital markets.

Goad brings more than a decade of experience in commercial real estate (“CRE”) investing across the capital stack, new loan origination, commercial mortgage-backed securities, bond trading, and investment, synthetic credit index trading and distressed debt investing in the U.S. and European Union. His background in equity investment spans across all CRE asset classes and distressed mall acquisitions, along with seeding early-stage, cannabis sale-leaseback REITs.

