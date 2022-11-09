Could Vitamin D Make Your Penis Bigger?

Read The Study Here...
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/322071346_Enhanced_Growth_of_the_Adult_Penis_With_Vitamin_D_3
Fourteen adult men volunteered to participate in an experiment to evaluate the potential for penile growth as a result of taking 50,000 units of vitamin D 3 and 100 mcg of vitamin K 2 daily. Penis length increased an average of 0.46 inches and circumference increased an average of 0.523 inches, both statistically significant. These results are comparable to those obtained with use of a vacuum pump or with surgical augmentation. We suggest that men interested in penis augmentation consider this much simpler and safer approach when they are interested in penis enlargement. Introduction:
