Do you know where Abraham, Moses and Rahab will be in eternity? The answer may surprise you!

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There’s a little more to the question of ‘Where do people go when they die?’ than ‘heaven or hell’! The information I’m presenting here has not been taught in most churches...yet it’s right there in the Bible! A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing Revelation In Chronological Order: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IABiPkL-VUlCGzvu7HsPXIsysHbCbmRM/view?usp=sharing