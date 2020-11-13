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Michigan Republican Governor Candidate Saw Voter Machines Connected to Internet
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11 views • November 13, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
TruNews
Today on TruNews we welcome former Michigan State Senator Patrick Colbeck to discuss allegations of wide-scale election fraud using back door electronic cheating through the infamous Dominion voting software. We also discuss the accusations of China’s role in the rigging and the potential that President Trump may use his emergency powers to invoke an Internet kill switch to shutdown the ability by the Democrats to enforce their coup through propaganda. Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 11/12/2020
Source: https://www.trunews.com/stream/michigan-republican-governor-candidate-saw-voter-machines-connected-to-internet
TruNews
Today on TruNews we welcome former Michigan State Senator Patrick Colbeck to discuss allegations of wide-scale election fraud using back door electronic cheating through the infamous Dominion voting software. We also discuss the accusations of China’s role in the rigging and the potential that President Trump may use his emergency powers to invoke an Internet kill switch to shutdown the ability by the Democrats to enforce their coup through propaganda. Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 11/12/2020
Source: https://www.trunews.com/stream/michigan-republican-governor-candidate-saw-voter-machines-connected-to-internet
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