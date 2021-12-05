Hamburg Germany

Push back in Germany



Thinking ahead: Copied - please share

From Germany:

[21.11.2021 08:15]

Dear friends,

I think it was a shock for many of us when the news of compulsory vaccination came today from our neighbouring country Austria.

Of course, it was clear to everyone that this was the perfect plan for Germany, and as was to be expected, our beloved Södolf also jumped on this bandwagon and demanded mandatory vaccination in our country as well, just minutes after the announcement.

But after the first short shock, when the brain can think clearly again, one thing struck me....

Why on earth does this compulsory vaccination only start on 1 February 2022????

If these tyrants are already planning to implement it, there is nothing in the world that can stop them from doing it tomorrow. No one could stop them anyway. But then why wait so long?

There is only one logical explanation to this question. The psychological pressure on the population will be massively intensified during these two and a half months. In other words, the masses of hitherto indomitable vaccine opponents will be forced to run "voluntarily" into the syringe. But why is this "voluntarism" so important to you?

The answer is very simple. As long as a person does something "voluntarily," he bears the responsibility and liability for it. The second it really happens by official state coercion, the one who issued the order bears the legal responsibility. Legally, this is an incredibly big difference and, in the light of the possible threat of Nuremberg Trials 2.0, possibly life-changing.

So whether this compulsory vaccination actually comes to Austria in February or not, God knows. The tyrants, however, are only interested in forcing as many people as possible to be injected without responsibility.

We are in the endgame and it is only a matter of holding out until the whole sham collapses. Which will undoubtedly happen because the combination of "vaccine breakthrough" and vaccine damage can no longer be kept secret, and even the lying and corrupt mass media will no longer help. With this knowledge in mind, the criminal elites have no choice but to go full throttle. Hang in there and don't give up is the motto now! It's them who are running out of time, not us...

Please share this text everywhere, because ignorance and panic among the population are the elites' most powerful weapons. We have backbone and perseverance. If we stand firm and do not give in, this entire criminal system will fall globally. And it should have been done a long time ago.