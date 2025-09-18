Open Your Ayahuasca Hole For Charlie Kirk!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #217: 16 September 2025
On Twitter:
https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1eaKbjDmoAVKX
On Rumble:
https://rumble.com/v6z1jf0-johnny-cirucci-live.html
On Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4/JCL-2025-09-16:9
On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/febUWRrLNzHk/
On Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/76c6d43a-3ac7-494e-bdbc-c075071ce595
UGETube (currently not allowing uploads):
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci