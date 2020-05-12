© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID-19, CENSORSHIP, & TRACE
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • May 12, 2020
In this first in a series of interviews covering censorship and medical tyranny, Ty and Charlene Bollinger interview Dr. Rashid Buttar on the COVID-19 issue as well as the H.R. 6666 TRACE bill, which has sparked a backlash since it is unconstitutional and creates the equivalent of “medical slavery.” To learn more, visit: http://www.askdrbuttar.com/TTAV
--------------------------------------
About Dr. Rashid Buttar
--------------------------------------
Dr. Rashid A. Buttar is a graduate of the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Medicine and Surgery. He trained in General Surgery and Emergency Medicine and served as Brigade Surgeon and Director of Emergency Medicine while serving in the U.S. Army. Dr. Buttar is board certified in Clinical Metal Toxicology and Preventive Medicine, is board eligible in Emergency Medicine, and has achieved fellowship status in three separate medical societies.
---------------------------------------
About Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Charlene Bollinger is a devoted Christian, wife, mother of 4 home-educated children, health freedom advocate, and co-founder and CEO of The Truth About Cancer and Vaccines. She is a former model and actress, fitness buff.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, Charlene along with her husband, Ty, learned the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, as well as the truth about vaccines and currently work together bringing the truth to the people.
Charlene speaks at many conferences and is a guest on various health-related radio shows helping people discover that cancer does NOT have to be a death sentence. Charlene & Ty host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News.
Charlene is currently doing a video interview series on The Truth About Vaccines 2020 and Censorship. She is also starting the "United Medical Freedom Super PAC" with other leaders in the medical freedom movement. This Super PAC will change the world and help restore our medical and religious freedoms.
Please visit www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and www.thetruthaboutvaccines.com for more!
--------------------------------------
About Dr. Rashid Buttar
--------------------------------------
Dr. Rashid A. Buttar is a graduate of the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Medicine and Surgery. He trained in General Surgery and Emergency Medicine and served as Brigade Surgeon and Director of Emergency Medicine while serving in the U.S. Army. Dr. Buttar is board certified in Clinical Metal Toxicology and Preventive Medicine, is board eligible in Emergency Medicine, and has achieved fellowship status in three separate medical societies.
---------------------------------------
About Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Charlene Bollinger is a devoted Christian, wife, mother of 4 home-educated children, health freedom advocate, and co-founder and CEO of The Truth About Cancer and Vaccines. She is a former model and actress, fitness buff.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, Charlene along with her husband, Ty, learned the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, as well as the truth about vaccines and currently work together bringing the truth to the people.
Charlene speaks at many conferences and is a guest on various health-related radio shows helping people discover that cancer does NOT have to be a death sentence. Charlene & Ty host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News.
Charlene is currently doing a video interview series on The Truth About Vaccines 2020 and Censorship. She is also starting the "United Medical Freedom Super PAC" with other leaders in the medical freedom movement. This Super PAC will change the world and help restore our medical and religious freedoms.
Please visit www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and www.thetruthaboutvaccines.com for more!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.