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1/19/21 #L.U.C.K. Occupied DC, "Security Bubble", Farewell to Global Harms #WeAreFree
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360 views • January 20, 2021
You Are Free TV
1/19: Today, POTUS gave his farewell speech while 60K NG troops occupy DC, 40K police officers, and thousands of live action military troops on hand...
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV With PayPal: [email protected] THANK YOU!
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
POTUS declares 1/22 National Sanctity of Life Day:
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/tr...
LUCK:
https://acronyms.thefreedictionary.co...
You can download DNI report on China Election Interference here:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020...
Fiona Hill was the sub source who fed lies on Steel Dossier:
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2021/...
This is Fiona Hill's Globalist rag:
https://www.theglobalist.com/
Northwestern U's China Globalist Big Med problem:
https://news.northwestern.edu/stories...
https://rumble.com/vd039d-exclusive-l...
Situation Report on DC:
https://www.brighteon.com/c5695a29-0f...
WEST Exec is BHO's attempted 3rd Term:
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11...
Census steal:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-us...
GA Sec of State will be revealed:
https://brassballs.blog/home/ron-raff...
Wo_d on Judges:
https://t.me/s/linwoodspeakstruth
https://gellerreport.com/2020/12/corr...
Jo_n S_llivan, training of Ant-fa:
https://thegrayzone.com/2021/01/12/ch...
WE ARE FREE! Prayer WAVE Humanity!!!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
1/19: Today, POTUS gave his farewell speech while 60K NG troops occupy DC, 40K police officers, and thousands of live action military troops on hand...
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV With PayPal: [email protected] THANK YOU!
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
POTUS declares 1/22 National Sanctity of Life Day:
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/tr...
LUCK:
https://acronyms.thefreedictionary.co...
You can download DNI report on China Election Interference here:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020...
Fiona Hill was the sub source who fed lies on Steel Dossier:
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2021/...
This is Fiona Hill's Globalist rag:
https://www.theglobalist.com/
Northwestern U's China Globalist Big Med problem:
https://news.northwestern.edu/stories...
https://rumble.com/vd039d-exclusive-l...
Situation Report on DC:
https://www.brighteon.com/c5695a29-0f...
WEST Exec is BHO's attempted 3rd Term:
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11...
Census steal:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-us...
GA Sec of State will be revealed:
https://brassballs.blog/home/ron-raff...
Wo_d on Judges:
https://t.me/s/linwoodspeakstruth
https://gellerreport.com/2020/12/corr...
Jo_n S_llivan, training of Ant-fa:
https://thegrayzone.com/2021/01/12/ch...
WE ARE FREE! Prayer WAVE Humanity!!!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
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