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FULL SHOW: Biden Insurrection Continues – Increases Annual Refugee Cap To Record High
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233 views • February 05, 2021
Joe Biden makes his first statements in days then gets lost and confused after stumbling through his speech. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lies from January 6th seem to be unraveling before our very eyes and she doubles down on her claims. Allan Santos joins the broadcast after his extremely popular YouTube channel and one of the biggest in Brazil gets removed. Jesse Lee Peterson joins to discuss Black History Month. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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