Please consider donating to help keep this site availabe as one of the largest free online collections of science based information on natural and alternative health.





http://www.holisticherbalist.org/donation





To book a consultation go to my website





www.holisticherbalist.org









0:00 Introduction

0:12 Exercise & Longevity

4:44 Brain Anti-aging benefits

5:53 What is the best exercise

6:01 HIIT

6:44 Strength training

7:03 Stretching & Yoga

7:19 Aerobic exercise

7:59 Consultation & More Info