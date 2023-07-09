https://gettr.com/post/p2lfgc54f90

7/6/2023 【Nicole on @SteveGruber Show】The CCP's "Anti-Espionage Law" will likely make any foreign companies operating in Communist China targets for its crackdown. While the CCP engages in various nefarious activities against the United States, it hypocritically accuses the U.S. of wrongdoing. Why is it that those who have committed serious crimes and bilked billions of dollars are able to evade justice while innocent individuals like Mr. Miles Guo are still imprisoned and denied bail?

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





7/6/2023 【妮可参加史蒂夫·格鲁伯节目】中共的《反间谍法》将导致任何在中共国的外国企业都成为其打击目标。中共一面对美国进行各种邪恶勾当，另一面却指责美国行为不轨。为什么犯下严重罪行、骗取了数十亿美元的人能逍遥法外，而无辜的郭文贵先生却身陷囹圄且被拒绝保释？

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





