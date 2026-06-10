🚨 WHAT IF EVERYTHING YOU WERE TAUGHT ABOUT GETTING SICK IS WRONG?

Dr. Lee Merritt says the biggest lie of the last century is that disease comes from your neighbor.

"If we think we get sick from our neighbor, we'll look askance at our neighbor. If we think we're being poisoned, we'll start looking for the poisoners."

Dr. Merritt breaks down the difference between viruses, exosomes, and "contact toxins"—and why that distinction changes everything.

Watch the full interview on The Alix Mayer Show. OUT NOW.

YouTube: https://youtu.be/ygoxZ5HVEfg?si=17_n9JiMA29orO0v

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