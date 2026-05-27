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Isochronic: 963 Hz Sound Healing "Pure Divine Connection" for Transcendent Awakening w/ Affirmations
TheLivingARTs
TheLivingARTs
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This video is provided for educational purposes only. Sound frequencies work with your body's natural biological rhythms to support healing and balance. You are encouraged to do your own research and use your own judgment regarding which frequencies to use, how often, and how long to apply them. Results vary individually. Some users may experience temporary detoxification responses—headaches, fatigue, or digestive changes—as the body releases stored toxins. To support this process, prioritize hydration, rest, grounding, and warm Epson salt baths. Always listen to your body.


Time Stamps for Affirmation Statements by Frequency Pairing

0:00 963 Hz + 2 Hz (Delta Waves: Subconscious DNA Recalibration)

"My DNA awakens to its divine perfection. All distortions from ancestral trauma dissolve, and my cells resonate with the pure light of creation."


3:00 963 Hz + 4 Hz (Theta-Delta Bridge: Karmic Release)

"I dissolve all karmic contracts of limitation. My biology remembers only unity, and my soul aligns with infinite possibility."


6:00 963 Hz + 7.83 Hz (Schumann Resonance: Biofield-Grounding)

"I am a conduit of cosmic and earthly energy. My pineal gland syncs with Gaia's heartbeat, restoring my electromagnetic sovereignty."


9:00 963 Hz + 10 Hz (Alpha Waves: Clarity & Neuroplasticity)

**plasticity)

"My mind is a portal of divine wisdom. I perceive beyond duality, and my thoughts manifest with crystalline precision."


12:00 963 Hz + 12 Hz (Alpha-Theta Transition: Psychic Activation)

"My third eye sees through dimensions. I trust my inner vision, and my intuition guides me beyond time and space."


15:00 963 Hz + 40 Hz (Gamma Waves: Quantum DNA Coherence)

"I am a sovereign being of light. Every cell vibrates with cosmic intelligence, free from synthetic interference."


For more information on the benefits of 963 Hz paired with these other frequencies see https://thelivingarts.xyz///963-hz-affirmations


Backgrounds are from paid subscription to https://www.canva.com/

Keywords
alternative medicineholistic healingvibrational healingsound therapyfrequency medicineenergy alignmentnon-traditional therapieschakra alignmentisochronic tones for trauma releasehealing harmonicsdetoxify with soundsound bath meditationconsciousness activation
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