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Many Fish: New York City Once Again Mandates Madness 'SIEG HEIL!' [07.12.2021]
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22 views • December 08, 2021
Note: Exactly as in Denmark, 'Contact Tracing' now introduced - first + sekond person must go in self-insulation ...
The prime minister will (again) hold a 'press conference' tomorrow Wednesday of new further restrictions..
And she supports pedophilia - proof:
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
--
The Great Oz Has Spoken!
I pray you see the times we are in, it's Biblical! The peace and discernment to navigate these times comes ONLY by the Spirit of the Living God! Through and by Jesus Christ alone! Do you truly know Him? Call on Him! Read His Word, learn of Him! The time is NOW! His grace and peace be with you all.
Deblazio; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9-4ZzRxV_8
masked choir; https://www.bitchute.com/video/oEaeVajeUDtA/
Many Fish Many Fishers - 5821 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CAgIl3olGK9L/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
The prime minister will (again) hold a 'press conference' tomorrow Wednesday of new further restrictions..
And she supports pedophilia - proof:
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
--
The Great Oz Has Spoken!
I pray you see the times we are in, it's Biblical! The peace and discernment to navigate these times comes ONLY by the Spirit of the Living God! Through and by Jesus Christ alone! Do you truly know Him? Call on Him! Read His Word, learn of Him! The time is NOW! His grace and peace be with you all.
Deblazio; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9-4ZzRxV_8
masked choir; https://www.bitchute.com/video/oEaeVajeUDtA/
Many Fish Many Fishers - 5821 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CAgIl3olGK9L/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
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