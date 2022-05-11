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Fireside Chat with Alex Halperin of WeedWeek
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10 views • May 11, 2022
The Green Rush is a 2-hour weekly cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media that streams live every Friday at 4PM EST on the Pro Cannabis Media Network - ROKU (PCM TV), Apple (PCM TV), YouTube, Facebook, Linked In, and Twitch.
Today's show is hosted by Rick Thompson of Michigan NORML and Josh Kincaid of The Talking Hedge.
The #TalkingHedge on the Green Rush podcast from Pro Cannabis Media...
https://youtu.be/an-r38I4R5A
Today's show is hosted by Rick Thompson of Michigan NORML and Josh Kincaid of The Talking Hedge.
The #TalkingHedge on the Green Rush podcast from Pro Cannabis Media...
https://youtu.be/an-r38I4R5A
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